What to do over the Easter Weekend in the Permian Basin

Plenty of family-friendly events are happening in both Midland and Odessa over the weekend.

MIDLAND, Texas — Easter is a time when families and friends all gather around to celebrate the holiday.

While many like to gather at each other's homes or apartments for the holiday, others like to get out and enjoy the holiday with the community.

Thankfully, there is a wide list of activities to do.

The City of Odessa will be hosting their Easter Spring Fling event Saturday, which will include flying kites, an Easter Egg Hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Meanwhile, two separate brunches will be held in both Midland and Odessa. The Midland brunch will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion while the Odessa brunch can be found at the Odessa Marriott.

While the Odessa Easter Spring Fling will include egg hunting, there are many other events that can scratch your egg-hunting itch, such as Midland's Largest Easter Egg Hunt.

This Easter egg hunt is being held by Midland County Fair at 10 a.m. on Saturday in conjunction with the Downtown Farmer's Market and Museum of the Southwest.

First Christian Church will be hosting an egg hunt of their own. The amount of eggs they'll be bringing is staggering to say the least.

“We’ll have an Easter egg hunt with 47,000 Easter eggs and we have 42 volunteers from the church lined up, said First Christian Church associate minister Remy Tercero. "We’re gonna give away free cotton candy, hot dogs, and it’ll be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., tomorrow at Hill Park."

For Tercero, it isn't just about the eggs or the hot dogs or the cotton candy. It's about spending time with his congregation on the holy day of Easter.

"It gives us an opportunity to show God’s love and kindness to everyone that we can," Tercero said. "That’s another huge aspect… from the person making the cotton candy to the one spreading the Easter eggs to the one talking to the community partners, it’s really just, many opportunities to show God’s love.”

Kasey Kelly, executive director of Midland County Fair, expressed similar feelings, saying that Easter is a great time to bring friends and families into the local community.

“We all love the community and we love just being a part of the community and just really helping," Kelly said. "You know, people being together in the spirit of Easter, we are just really excited to just be out here and share that.”