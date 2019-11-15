Tegna Foundation donates $7,500 to local charities

MIDLAND, Texas — Two local non-profits were the recipients of donations from the Tegna Foundation.

First Response Ministries and the Midland Humane Coalition were selected to receive funds through Tegna's Community Grant Program.

The two non-profits were presented the checks on November 15. First Response Ministries received $5,000 while the Midland Humane Coalition was granted $2,500.

If you know a non-profit who would like to apply for a Tegna Foundation grant you can find out how to do so here.

