The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA that allows local news station to invest in things that matter to the community.

TEGNA's primary mission is to serve the greater good of our communities, so each year stations are given funds to award to local nonprofits that matter.

If your 501(c) nonprofit is interested in receiving a portion of the funds, you can email foundation@kwes.com to get info on how to apply.

You can also get more information on the foundation and download the grant application on the TEGNA foundation website.