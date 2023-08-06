Owners of Ski Skeller Sports moving on to their next chapter in life

The owners are hoping that a local family will buy the business to continue its legacy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Ski Skeller Sports has been a staple in the Midland community for decades.

But now, the owners of the store are ready to move on to the next chapter of their lives and are selling the business .

The business that would become Ski Skeller Sports was first opened up back in 1967 by Dick Ragan, who had the initial vision to open up a skiing shop.

His son, Scott Ragan, inherited the family business in 1997. He recalled how it all started.

“My dad had the incredible vision to open a ski shop in 1967 on Big Spring Street called Southwest Ski Styles," Ragan said. "A few years later, another ski shop came into town and they knew nothing about the ski industry. So they got with my dad, they merged together as Ski Skeller Sports in 1969 in Oakridge square at Garfield and Wadley."

Under Scott's watch, Ski Skeller Sports continued to flourish, expanding into multiple other sports and outdoor activities.

Two years ago, however, he received a scare when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. While she has been cancer-free for a year now, the scare made Scott and his wife take a step back.

“We just decided that it's time to pursue other adventures and spend time with our grandkids, get a little bit closer to them," Ragan said. "They're in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so we've been making that drive about once a month, and it's getting a little tough.”

While a new chapter begins, the memories will live on.

“I’ve just had an incredibly fun life," Ragan said. "I’ve gotten to experience so many outdoor activities. I've met so many great people coming through these doors. It’s pretty emotional, I think just the long-lasting friendships of all my customers over the 31 years that I've been involved in this store has just been amazing.”

Ski Skeller Sports didn't just leave memories for Ragan and his family. Hundreds of customers have walked through the doors of the shop.

Rebecca Hildebrand is an employee of the store, but is also a lifelong customer. She had brought her husband and young daughter to the store to do some shopping and spoke on the impact Ski Skeller Shop had on her.

"It's a really large impact on all the kids who worked here all through college and in high school, and on the community," Hildebrand said. "Just the small feel of walking in and feeling, just, even the smells when you walk in, it feels like home."

As Ragan sells the shop, he is hoping another family can come in and continue the legacy of outdoor sports activity in Midland.

A store-wide 25% off sale is set to happen on June 14.