Ski Skeller Sports in Midland to close on July 8

MIDLAND, Texas — Ski Skeller Sports in Midland will be closing its door on July 8.

The owners of the store are retiring and moving closer to their grandchildren, which means that they are also moving out of the Midland community. Ski Skeller Sports is a family-owned business and has been in operation for 54 years.

The store will be hosting a out-of-business sale on Wednesday, June 14, and the owners are encouraging customers to visit their location to say goodbye.