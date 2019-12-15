MIDLAND, Texas — At 7:22P.M. on Saturday evening, the Midland Police Department received a call about an accident involving a truck and a pedestrian.

Once on the scene, cops found a deceased elderly man who was hit by a truck heading northbound on Midkiff.

Officers believe the elderly man was crossing the intersection of Hill Avenue and Midkiff when he was hit by the truck.

As of now there are no names being given due to the on-going investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.