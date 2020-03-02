ALPINE, Texas — The Museum of the Big Bend received a $5 million donation from the McCoy family for its Museum Capital Campaign.

The new museum complex will be double the size of the current facility.

Museum of the Big Bend | We Tell The Story The Mission of the Museum of the Big Bend, a Department of Sul Ross State University, is to serve and educate the public by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting the cultural, historic and natural materials that relate to the prehistory, history and cultural diversity of the Big Bend region of Texas and Mexico..

This contribution from the McCoys increased the total donations for the campaign from $7.5 million of the $10 million goals to complete the expansion.

“I am so excited for our family to be a part of this very important expansion of the Museum of the Big Bend,” said Miriam McCoy. “My late husband, Emmett, would be so pleased about this project.”

“With the largest donation in the history of Sul Ross State University, Miriam McCoy and the McCoy family have again shown enduring support for the Museum of the Big Bend," said Sul Ross State University president Dr. Bill Kibler.

The museum will use the money to expand its facilities, displays, and programming, showcasing both historic and present-day art inspired by Big Bend.