What parents in Midland want to see in the future for family-friendly activities

Parents in Midland shared their experience on what it's like trying to find family-friendly activities, as well as what they'd like to see change.

MIDLAND, Texas — Parks with playgrounds or splash pads are just one example of family-friendly places parents in Midland can go to so their kids can have fun.

But some parents would like to see more options.

“There are several family-friendly places here," said Midland resident Richelle Ribas. "I think sometimes it's just hard to know about them. You hear about them from other parents or things they've gone and tried. And so there are things to do. I do think other parents would like more variety though.”

Whenever it’s hot like it has been lately, parents would like more trees or other forms of shade for outdoor places, or even just more water-related activities.

“Sometimes we have nothing to do but be outside in the heat," said Midland resident Daniella Martinez. "So something a little more covered. More water places for the kids during the summer.”

There are, of course, more indoor activities that parents can go to with their kids, but some feel that many indoor activities aren’t the friendliest to their wallets.

“I mean, I went to a place the other day, I won’t say where right now, but it was an indoor place and it was $30 just for my two kids who are 5 and 3," said Midland resident Treva Koonce. "You know, you can’t do that all the time because it’s just pricey.”