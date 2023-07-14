x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Scharbauer Elementary principal reassigned to assistant principal for 2023-2024 school year

According to Midland ISD, the search process for a new principal is underway.
Credit: Midland ISD

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has made an announcement that the current principal at Scharbauer Elementary School has been reassigned to assistant principal for the 2023-2024 school year. 

According to a statement from MISD, this move is part of a concerted effort to help turn around the elementary school and improve students outcomes for Scharbauer. 

The search process is currently underway to find a new principal for the school. According to the Scharbauer Elementary website, the current principal listed is Iris Jimenez. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Midland Animal Services to hold Rescue Runner event on July 15

Before You Leave, Check This Out