Scharbauer Elementary principal reassigned to assistant principal for 2023-2024 school year

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has made an announcement that the current principal at Scharbauer Elementary School has been reassigned to assistant principal for the 2023-2024 school year.
According to a statement from MISD, this move is part of a concerted effort to help turn around the elementary school and improve students outcomes for Scharbauer.
The search process is currently underway to find a new principal for the school. According to the Scharbauer Elementary website, the current principal listed is Iris Jimenez.