Scharbauer Elementary principal reassigned to assistant principal for 2023-2024 school year

According to Midland ISD, the search process for a new principal is underway.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has made an announcement that the current principal at Scharbauer Elementary School has been reassigned to assistant principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a statement from MISD, this move is part of a concerted effort to help turn around the elementary school and improve students outcomes for Scharbauer.