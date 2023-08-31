Midland-Odessa community reflects on mass shooting four years later

The community gathered together to support each other and remember those lost.

ODESSA, Texas — August 31st will always be a day that will be remembered in Odessa.

It was on this day four years ago that 31 people were injured and seven were killed by a gunman.

It will forever be burned into the minds of everyone it affected.

"I don't think there is a day that goes by that I don't think about that day," said Odessa Chief of Police Michael Gerke. "That was one of the most horrific things I think this area has ever seen, if not the most horrific. That is... yeah I'll take that day to my grave."

But even through the darkness, the community is there to lift each other up.

Rosie Granados lost her twin sister Mary on that day, but today she is not alone in remembering her sister.

"I just really want to take the time to appreciate everyone that has joined us and gathered with us," Granados said. "They have tried their best to remember her and the rest of the victims."

Kelby Davis was also affected in the tragedy. Her then one-year old daughter Anderson was hit with bullet fragments. She has since pulled through and she is currently going to kindergarten right now.

Kelby thanks the community for all of their support at a time when she and her family needed it the most.

"I always want our community to know how much our family appreciates you [the community] and how important it is to carry the strength of August 31st into the future," Davis said.

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven recalled the tragedy of all that occurred on that day, but what he looks back on the most is the reaction of his town in the face of what happened and how they united around each other.