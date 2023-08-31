The Family Resiliency Center sending paper cranes to Allen and Uvalde

The center got the idea of sending paper cranes after the city of Aurora, Colorado sent them to Odessa following the mobile mass shooting.

ODESSA, Texas — The Family Resiliency Center was founded in the aftermath of the mobile mass shooting, and they have served to aid in the Odessa community's healing process.

But their mission has expanded to helping other Texans who are also trying to recover from tragedy. They're sending paper cranes, which carry messages of hope and kindness, to Allen and Uvalde, two communities that experienced their own mass shooting tragedies recently.

The center got the idea of sending paper cranes after the city of Aurora, Colorado sent them to Odessa following the mobile mass shooting.