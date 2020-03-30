SAN ANTONIO — As the nation faces the COVID-19 Pandemic, one Sailor with Navy Recruiting District San Antonio is doing his part to stop the spread.

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Elias Grey is not stepping up in the way you would expect a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Midland would.

During his off-duty time, Grey is creating 3D-printed face shields for medical personnel.

In an interview with Navy Recruiting Command, Grey explained he is building the shields with hospitals in mind.

“Right now, I am producing shields for three local hospitals to include Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center, and Midland Memorial Hospital,” said Grey. “I am projecting before April 14, that I’ll be printing 100 face shields per day due to the influx of donations to purchase additional 3D printers and plastic to print with.”

Grey, who has been a 3D printer enthusiast for several years, joined the Facebook 3D-Printing community.

There he collaborated with others on how they could help provide supplies as hospitals began to face shortages of personal protective equipment.

When this is all finally over and done with, Grey says he will donate the 3D printers and materials to local high schools and colleges in the Midland/Odessa area.

