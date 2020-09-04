MIDLAND, Texas — The fight against the Coronavirus has been pushed a little harder with the introduction of new technology by the Midland County Judge Terry Johnson and Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch.

The Community Health Assessment Tool, better known as CHAT, has been designed to pick up changes in the general health of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new technology relies on the community's participation to slow down the deadly virus.

Judge Terry Johnson insists that CHAT will help city leaders get more information from the public.

“One of the struggles we have in Midland County and all around the country is determining how many people may have the virus. The limited availability of tests means we are making decisions without the whole picture. We created this system because we need more information from the public.”

Those interested in participating in CHAT can text the word CHAT to 432-287-7337.

From there a series of questions will be asked.

After signing up, every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, a general health question will be sent to the resident that participates in CHAT.

Residents will remain anonymous with every question being answered and this will help policymakers get a clearer picture of the community's health.

The added benefit of having this new technology for the community is that residents will get alerts whenever a change happens in the emergency declaration.