City of Midland starts new programs for children

The programs, which will be held at the MLK Center, include game night, arts and crafts and story time.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be starting new programs for children.

These new programs will take place at the MLK Center at 2300 Butternut Lane starting October 3.

On Mondays, children ages six to 14 will be able to join for board games from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays starting at 11 a.m. will have Story Time for Tots.

On Thursdays there will be Arts and Crafts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for those age six to 14 years.