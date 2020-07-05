MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Libraries have announced that the first hour of being open will be reserved for high-risk patrons as well as those who are 65 and older.

Children who are five and younger and are accompanied by an adult will also be able to come in at this time.

The library will minimize contact by offering self-checkout only.

However, printing services, faxing, copying, and notaries will be closed.

Meeting and study areas will not be open for reservations and high-touch areas will be cleaned every two hours.

Curbside service will continue to be offered and virtual programs, as well as digital resources, will be available on the library's website and social media.

Both Midland public libraries will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

