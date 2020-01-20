MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre is preparing to bring trouble to the Tall City.

The theater's opening show for its 2020 season is nearly ready to hit the stage.

"The Music Man" will debut February 1 and run into March.

This show tells the story of Harold Hill, a fast-talking con man, who plans to trick the people of River City, Iowa into starting a boys’ band by selling them the uniforms and instruments. Hill soon gets roped into more than he bargains for after meeting Marian, the town librarian.

"It's a story a little bit about redemption and it's a story about small town Americana," said Tim Jebsen, the Executive Director of MCT.

"2020 is the 75th anniversary of Midland Community Theatre and this is just such an American show that it really talks to the American spirit and we thought that was a perfect opportunity to do it this year."

Tickets will soon be available for purchase on Midland Community Theatre's website.

The theater will also feature a free open house from 10 to 11 a.m. on February 1. Families can come enjoy performances from the cast, an instrument booth and crafts and games.