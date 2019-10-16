WEST, Texas — There is plenty to do this Halloween as community and business leaders prepare for Halloween. Check out the list below to find out what's happening in your area. 

*Note: Not all events are kid-friendly

Midland

  • MFD Truck or Treat
    • Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Midland TX Fire Department
Midland TX Fire Department. 1,292 likes · 283 talking about this · 14 were here. The Midland Fire Department's mission is to make a positive difference in our community by being a progressive,...
Facebook
  • Midland Y Halloween Carnival
    • Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Midland YMCA.
Midland YMCA
Midland YMCA, Midland, TX. 6K likes. Improving our community's health and well-being.
Facebook
  • Trunk Or Treat Halloween Carnival
    • Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
VFW Post 4149 - Midland, TX
VFW Post 4149 - Midland, TX, Midland, Texas. 872 likes · 36 talking about this · 1,386 were here. Simply put, the VFW strives to do good things for deserving people; particularly veterans. VFW Post...
Facebook
  • Halloween Face Off
    • Oct. 19 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. in Dillards at Midland Park Mall.
Joanne Briones
Facebook
Keller Williams Realty Midland & Odessa
Keller Williams Realty Midland & Odessa, Midland, Texas. 1.4K likes. Explore a variety of practice areas. Engage with experienced real estate agents. Advance your path to the profession.
Facebook


Odessa


  • Trick-or-Treat
    • Trick-or-treating at the Ector County Library Oct. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Ector County Library
Ector County Library, Odessa. 3,216 likes · 25 talking about this · 2,062 were here. Library Cards and Events are free to the public.
Facebook
  • Toddler Time Trick or Treat
    •  a costume parade, giveaways, and trick or treat stations at Altitude Trampoline Park from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Altitude Trampoline Park - Odessa/Midland
Altitude Trampoline Park - Odessa/Midland. 19K likes. With almost 30,000 square feet of indoor trampolines and other amenities, this place is jumping!
Facebook
  • Trunk or Treat at Odessa Bible Church
    • A parking lot filled with cars, vans, trucks, and other vehicles, each decorated in a variety of fun themes at Odessa Bible Church from 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Odessa Bible Church
Odessa Bible Church, Odessa, Texas. 948 likes · 143 talking about this · 1,378 were here. Odessa Bible Church wants to help each person to Love God, Love Others and Serve.
Facebook
  • Trunk or Treat with New Dawn Fellowship
    • Inflatables, Games and Lots of Candy Oct. 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m.
New Dawn Fellowship
New Dawn Fellowship, Odessa, Texas. 411 likes · 10 talking about this · 339 were here. Welcome to New Dawn Fellowship! We are excited to bring a new non-denominational church to our community to...
Facebook
  • Dance Connection Trunk or Treat
    • Fun, safe and open to the public Oct. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m.
Dance Connection
Dance Connection, Odessa, Texas. 918 likes. Dance Studio for ages 3 year olds up to 18 year olds. We teach Ballet, Tap, Hip Hop, Pointe, Jazz.
Facebook
  • First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat
    • Food, candy, games, crafts, face painting at 415 N. Lee from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
FUMCFoundationKids
FUMCFoundationKids, Odessa, Texas. 128 likes · 10 talking about this. A children's ministry dedicated to making sure children of all ages are taught biblical truths & have a solid foundation to help...
Facebook
  • Halloween Comicfest at the Hive!
    • Enjoy free comics, candy and prizes from 12 - 4 p.m. Oct. 26.
Post by thehivecomics.

Fort Stockton
The Garage Coffee, Music & More
The Garage Coffee, Music & More, Fort Stockton, Texas. 2.2K likes. Coffee shop, event space & all-ages live music venue in Fort Stockton, Texas.
Facebook
  • Halloween Spooktacular
Earth, Body, & Soul
Earth, Body, & Soul, Midland, Texas. 2,345 likes · 569 talking about this · 109 were here. New Age & Holistic business that offers cards, crystals, incense,smudge items, essential oils, herbal...
Facebook

Alpine

  • Scaryoke Halloween party and Costume Contest
    • Halloween themed karaoke, costume contest, and spooky specialty cocktails at Railroad Blues Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Log In or Sign Up to View
See posts, photos and more on Facebook.
Facebook

Big Spring
Desert Flower Art Bar & Lounge
Desert Flower Art Bar & Lounge, Big Spring, Texas. 2,737 likes · 154 talking about this · 9,359 were here. We Offer a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy craft beer, wine, music, art, and so much more.
Facebook
  • Halloween Costume Party (21+)
    • Prizes and BYOB at this 21 and up costume party at the Courtyard.
Rue Zitro
Rue Zitro, Big Spring, Texas. 37 likes · 1 talking about this. Wedding,birthdays, quinces, personal and public gatherings, all type of genres of music accessible, please book a month in advance if...
Facebook
  • Southern Belle Halloween Bash
SOUTHERN BELLE HALLOWEEN BASH
Event in Big Spring, TX by Southern Belle Treats & Eats on Saturday, October 26 2019 with 213 people interested and 28 people going.
Facebook

If your organization is hosting a Halloween event you would like listed on this page, please e-mail your information to news@newswest9.com.