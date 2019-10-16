WEST, Texas — There is plenty to do this Halloween as community and business leaders prepare for Halloween. Check out the list below to find out what's happening in your area.

*Note: Not all events are kid-friendly

Midland

MFD Truck or Treat Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Midland Y Halloween Carnival Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Midland YMCA.



Trunk Or Treat Halloween Carnival Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Halloween Face Off Oct. 19 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. in Dillards at Midland Park Mall.



Trunk or Treat! Oct. 31 from 6 PM – 8 PM at Keller Williams Realty Midland & Odessa.



Odessa





Trick-or-Treat Trick-or-treating at the Ector County Library Oct. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.



Toddler Time Trick or Treat a costume parade, giveaways, and trick or treat stations at Altitude Trampoline Park from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Trunk or Treat at Odessa Bible Church A parking lot filled with cars, vans, trucks, and other vehicles, each decorated in a variety of fun themes at Odessa Bible Church from 5:30 - 8 p.m.



Trunk or Treat with New Dawn Fellowship Inflatables, Games and Lots of Candy Oct. 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m.



Dance Connection Trunk or Treat Fun, safe and open to the public Oct. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m.



First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat Food, candy, games, crafts, face painting at 415 N. Lee from 6 - 7:30 p.m.



Halloween Comicfest at the Hive! Enjoy free comics, candy and prizes from 12 - 4 p.m. Oct. 26.



Fort Stockton

Halloween Lip Sync Battle A BYOB family-friendly lip-sync competition at The Garage Coffee, Music & More Oct. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m.



Halloween Spooktacular Trick or treating, games, and costume contest at Earth, Body, & Soul Oct. 27 from 6 - 8 p.m.



Alpine

Scaryoke Halloween party and Costume Contest Halloween themed karaoke, costume contest, and spooky specialty cocktails at Railroad Blues Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.



Big Spring

Halloween Open Mic Open mic and costume contest at‎ Desert Flower Art Bar & Lounge‎ Oct. 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.



Halloween Costume Party (21+) Prizes and BYOB at this 21 and up costume party at the Courtyard.



Southern Belle Halloween Bash Goodie bags for the first 100 children in costume, costume contests, games, and karaoke at Southern Belle Treats & Eats.



If your organization is hosting a Halloween event you would like listed on this page, please e-mail your information to news@newswest9.com.