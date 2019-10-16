WEST, Texas — There is plenty to do this Halloween as community and business leaders prepare for Halloween. Check out the list below to find out what's happening in your area.
*Note: Not all events are kid-friendly
Midland
- MFD Truck or Treat
- Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Midland Y Halloween Carnival
- Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Midland YMCA.
- Trunk Or Treat Halloween Carnival
- Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Halloween Face Off
- Oct. 19 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. in Dillards at Midland Park Mall.
- Trunk or Treat!
- Oct. 31 from 6 PM – 8 PM at Keller Williams Realty Midland & Odessa.
Odessa
- Trick-or-Treat
- Trick-or-treating at the Ector County Library Oct. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
- Toddler Time Trick or Treat
- a costume parade, giveaways, and trick or treat stations at Altitude Trampoline Park from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Odessa Bible Church
- A parking lot filled with cars, vans, trucks, and other vehicles, each decorated in a variety of fun themes at Odessa Bible Church from 5:30 - 8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat with New Dawn Fellowship
- Inflatables, Games and Lots of Candy Oct. 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m.
- Dance Connection Trunk or Treat
- Fun, safe and open to the public Oct. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat
- Food, candy, games, crafts, face painting at 415 N. Lee from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- Halloween Comicfest at the Hive!
- Enjoy free comics, candy and prizes from 12 - 4 p.m. Oct. 26.
Fort Stockton
- Halloween Lip Sync Battle
A BYOB family-friendly lip-sync competition at The Garage Coffee, Music & More Oct. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m.
- Halloween Spooktacular
Trick or treating, games, and costume contest at Earth, Body, & Soul Oct. 27 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Alpine
- Scaryoke Halloween party and Costume Contest
- Halloween themed karaoke, costume contest, and spooky specialty cocktails at Railroad Blues Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Big Spring
- Halloween Open Mic
- Open mic and costume contest at Desert Flower Art Bar & Lounge Oct. 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Halloween Costume Party (21+)
- Prizes and BYOB at this 21 and up costume party at the Courtyard.
- Southern Belle Halloween Bash
- Goodie bags for the first 100 children in costume, costume contests, games, and karaoke at Southern Belle Treats & Eats.
If your organization is hosting a Halloween event you would like listed on this page, please e-mail your information to news@newswest9.com.