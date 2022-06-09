'Art Drop' Facebook group leaves art pieces for others to find

If you're hiking in the Davis Mountains, you might just stumble across an unexpected piece of art.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Texas — If you happen to be hiking in the Davis Mountains in June, you might just find an unexpected treasure.

"Art Drops" are a way for artists to put a piece of their work out into the world for someone to find.

Pieces range from felted creations to glass art and even bracelets, some with notes explaining the drop and the artist's contact info or a request to go to one of many Facebook groups focused on these drops to let the artist know it found a loving home.

One artist, Kim Gray Press, recently posted a photo of a wheel thrown hand carved porcelain bowl that she left in the Davis Mountains.

Her note left with the bowl asked that if the bowl didn't speak to the person that found it for them to leave it for the next person. She asked only that the art be enjoyed.