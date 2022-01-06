ECISD, Odessa Arts dedicate mural for district's 100th anniversary

The mural features various symbols representing different aspects of the district.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD has been celebrating its 100th anniversary all school year, and one of the final touches is a special mural.

The district partnered with Odessa Arts to commission muralist Koda Wilsken to come and install the mural.

This new mural is located at the ECISD Development Office on 10th Street and Golder.

Community members were invited to come out and sign the wall before the artist painted the mural over it.

The mural features a telescope reaching to the stars, a hand and a bird to symbolize peace, a football player and stars to symbolize the link between ECISD and SpaceX.

Witsken also talked with local artists and art students about mural creation and installations.