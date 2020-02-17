BETHESDA, Md. — An Odessa boy got a special visit on Valentine's Day.

First Lady Melania Trump visited children at the National Institutes of Health and made Valentine's cookies with them.

One of the children who got to meet Mrs. Trump was Raxton Jones of Odessa.

Jones has mylotubular myopathy, a rare and fatal muscle disorder. He's at the NIH to participate in a clinical trial for gene replacement therapy.

His mom Lindsay says the visit was very unexpected but that Mrs. Trump was very kind.

