Petroleum Museum holds weather-focused Family Science Night

MIDLAND, Texas — Have you ever wanted to see what it's like to be a meteorologist? The Petroleum Museum has you covered.
The museum will be holding its latest Family Science Night on March 30.
Admission for this event is free. Entry opens at 6 p.m. for museum members and 6:30 p.m. for non-members.
March's theme is "Forces of Nature".
During the event children can learn about tornadoes, air pressure and more, all from meteorologists of the National Weather Service.
For more information on the event or the Petroleum Museum, you can click or tap here.