Petroleum Museum holds weather-focused Family Science Night

Children can learn about the forces of nature during this night.

MIDLAND, Texas — Have you ever wanted to see what it's like to be a meteorologist? The Petroleum Museum has you covered.

The museum will be holding its latest Family Science Night on March 30.

Admission for this event is free. Entry opens at 6 p.m. for museum members and 6:30 p.m. for non-members.

March's theme is "Forces of Nature".

During the event children can learn about tornadoes, air pressure and more, all from meteorologists of the National Weather Service.