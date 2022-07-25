Museum of the Southwest features Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit

The exhibit teaches children about the science and technology of the oil and gas industry.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest is now featuring the Mobile Oilfield Learning unit.

This exhibit travels to teach students about the science and technology in the oil and natural gas industry.

Children can drop by the Blakemore Planetarium during museum hours to enjoy learning from the MOLU.

The exhibit is geared toward students in 5th-8th grades.

"This program takes students or participants from how we discovered oil and natural gas through the developmental process, through the transportation of the resource and then ultimately what that resources turned into, whether it's plastics or gasolines," said Bill Desrosiers with Coterra Energy, the company who sponsered the MOLU.

