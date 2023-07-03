City of Midland announces road closures, parking, rules for ‘Star-Spangled Salute’

The celebration will take place on July 4 in downtown Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has released several road closures, parking information and prohibited items and actions for the 2023 “Star-Spangled Salute.”

The festivities, centered around Centennial Park, will start Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with the children’s parade and close around 10 p.m. with the fireworks show.

Starting Tuesday at 6 a.m., Wall Street will be closed. The section of Loraine Street between Missouri Avenue and Wall Street, as well as the section of Loraine Street between Texas Avenue to Illinois Avenue will also be closed.

For a video showing a map of these closures and where you can park, see the video linked below:

Additionally, the following items and actions will be prohibited during the event:

Coolers of any size

Pets, other than service animals

Fireworks, including sparklers

Canopies, only small umbrellas will be allowed

Glass containers of any kind

Smoking or vaping out of designated areas

Drones