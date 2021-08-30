Local and national organizations look to help provide relief for people effected by Hurricane Ida

If you want to contribute to help victims of the hurricane, people can text the word red cross to 90999.

TEXAS, USA — With Hurricane Ida hitting the Gulf Coast on Sunday early afternoon, many organizations have been preparing to assist in relief efforts and are asking for support.

World Vision is sending four truckloads of supplies to Louisiana.

The Red Cross is 500 trained volunteers to open shelters and support communities. They are also sending 68,000 ready-to-eat meals.

