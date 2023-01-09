Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa

The closure is expected to last for a few hours.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa.

The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland.

Drivers are encourages to avoid the area and find alternate routes.