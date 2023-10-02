Traffic alerts you will need to know for the Odessa Permian vs. Odessa High football game Friday

The Odessa Police Department released before and after the game traffic alerts for the Odessa High School rivalry game.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Permian vs. Odessa High School football game is set to kickoff on Friday and the Odessa Police Department has issued two traffic advisories you will need to know before and after the game.

Before the game:

OPD says the Northeast Gate will not be used for entry so if you are coming into the stadium from the east, you will not be able to go west on Charles Walker Rd.

After the game:

For parent pick up, parents must travel north on Tobosa from Yukon then down Charles Walker Rd. to the Northwest Gate.

OPD says once you are in the parking lot, you can drive to either side of the stadium.

The inside lane of Yukon between Dawn and the main gate will be closed.

General advisories:

OPD wants to remind attendees to not follow to closely to other drivers and minimize distractions.