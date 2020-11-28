Odessa man dead following major crash Saturday morning

An Odessa man is dead following a major crash during the early morning hours in North Odessa.

An Odessa man is dead following a major crash during the early morning hours of Saturday in North Odessa.

Odessa police responded to a call at 12:49 a.m. in reference to a major crash involving one vehicle at 38th St.and Melody Ln.

After investigating police found that a 2011 GMC Sierra operated by 21-year-old Javier Ortiz Jr., was traveling westbound on 38th St. before losing control and striking a telephone pole and tree.

Investigators found that Ortiz was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead on the scene and next of kin has been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.