DPS investigating major crash on I-20

The six-car crash Monday evening left five people injured.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released information on a six-car crash on I-20 Monday that injured five people.

According to DPS, preliminary information shows that around 4:50 p.m., a truck tractor with trailer was driving eastbound on I-20, near the 104 mile marker, when it rear-ended a vehicle also driving eastbound.

The crash caused the truck tractor to veer into the center median, where it crossed through the center barrier and entered the westbound lanes.

The truck tractor then hit westbound traffic, causing a four-vehicle chain reaction crash.

Five injured drivers were taken to Medical Center Hospital, with two in critical condition.

The crash caused the closure of both westbound and eastbound lanes, and traffic was diverted until about 8 p.m.