1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Andrews County

Alicia Rivas, 52, of Lovington, New Mexico, was pronounced dead on scene.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Andrews County Monday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:13 p.m., 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, of Lovington, New Mexico, was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound on FM 181.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jose Lujan, of Andrews, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 eastbound on SH 115.

Rivas disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of the roads and her car was hit on the driver’s side by the truck.