NASA and SpaceX are set to launch American astronauts to space from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011, and they want the class of 2020 to go with them.

SpaceX will be creating a mosaic of the planet Earth using graduation photos and will be sending it along with astronauts Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station.

Photos from preschool graduation to grad school are being accepted. You can submit your photos at spacex.com/classof2020.

The deadline to submit your photos is 11 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 20, so be sure to get them in soon!

Liftoff of Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon is scheduled for May 27 at 3:32 p.m. CDT from Cape Canaveral, FL.

Liftoff of Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon is scheduled for May 27 at 3:32 p.m. CDT from Cape Canaveral, FL.

