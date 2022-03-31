Warbirds gearing up for another season with a new face under center

Former Big 12 QB will lead the Warbirds this season

ODESSA, Texas — It's already that time of the year again, the Warbirds are ready to take flight. The squad is coming off a championship title run in their first season so they're looking to go back to back in their second year of existence. That road to the chip starts April 16th, as they'll face the Houston Jets.

"Its exciting coming off a championship season last year," said head coach Tate Smith. "We're excited on offense and defense about the star power coming in and like I said we just have to take care of us and do everything the right way and keep chasing a championship."

So who will be leading this year's squad? How about a former Big 12 gun slinger out of West Virginia, Skyler Howard.

"It's an honor to be here with this organization and a chance to go win a championship, and opportunity to lead a team." said new quarterback Howard.