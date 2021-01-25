Petition started for MHS soccer coach on administrative leave

Over 2,000 people have signed a petition asking for Taryn Parker to be reinstated

After being placed on administrative leave last week, the Midland community has rallied behind Taryn Parker

A petition was started anonymously requesting coach Parker be reinstated. In just 24 hours nearly 2,500 have signed the petition in her support.

Sign the Petition Coach Parker was recently put on administrative leave. The "reasoning" behind this was because she took in a player who had no where else to go. This player had a dream of playing college soccer and coach Parker was going to get her there.

According to the petition Parker was placed on leave because she took in a homeless student that played on the team. When we reached out to Midland ISD to confirm or deny these claims they didn't respond.

Parker just assumed the head coach position last June and was only able to coach one regular season game. Assistant coach Jackson Burns will become the interim head coach in the meantime.