MISD season football tickets now available

Digital tickets are $43 or $45 for a hard pass, only through July 30.

MIDLAND, Texas — This year, Legacy High and Midland High are offering tickets now available only through July 30.

The Director of Athletics, Wes Torres, says "We're excited to move season ticket sales to this platform because it's easy and convenient for fans."

Even though playoff games are excluded, the ticket provides admittance to all regular season home games for both high school football games.