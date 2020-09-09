5A & 6A UIL schools start football practices

Even though 5A & 6A football programs across Texas had to start 2-A-Days a month later, schools are embracing change.

MIDLAND, Texas — September 7th was a date many hoped would come, but no one was sure if it would arrive.

The UIL announced it would be the start of 5A and 6A high school football 2-A-Day practices, marked a month later than usual.

The day finally came and while the season is still a month away, the anticipation is building.

The first week of games is scheduled for September 24 through 26 while playoffs are slated to get going the weekend of December 10th.