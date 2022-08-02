Barry Sykes, voice of UTPB Falcons and Permian Panthers, dies at 67

The family asks that in lieu of flowers people donate to one of the scholarship funds in Sykes' name.

ODESSA, Texas — James Barry Sykes, a famous voice in the Permian Basin, has died.

Sykes passed away at 67 on January 28 in Odessa, according to his obituary.

While he was born in Big Spring, Sykes spent most of his life in Odessa and was a key figure in the sports community for years.

Sykes did play-by-play for locally televised UIL games, including the Permian Panthers. His career in this field spanned 1972 to 2021.

He also began to do play-by-play for UTPB, becoming "the voice of the Falcons" in 2016. A viral clip of UTPB's football team prominently featured his voice.

A memorial service for Sykes is being held at 1 p.m. on February 9 at Grace Christian Fellowship in Odessa.

His family is asking for donations to one of the following scholarship programs in lieu of flowers:

Barry Sykes Memorial Scholarship Award, Permian Football Booster Club

Barry Sykes Memorial Endowed Scholarship - University of Texas Permian Basin