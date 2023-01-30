Despite Giants fans’ outrage, the Empire State Building lighting up for a rival team is nothing new

The Empire State Building regularly changes its LED lights depending on the occasion. Most recently, it was for the victors of the AFC and NFC championship games.

New Yorkers and New York sports fans on social media were seeing red after the Empire State Building was lit in green and white on Sunday, Jan. 29, in honor of their football rivals. The colors were shown after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a division rival of the New York Giants – and the Eagles beat the Giants earlier on Jan. 21 in a divisional round blowout.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

Giants safety Julian Love retweeted the Empire State Building account, writing: “What on Earth… Let me close these blinds.” A retweet from the New York Giants account said: “I'm just here for the comments.”

“For anyone who finds this as treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable as we do - just pretend it's green and white for #NewYorksStrongest. We take out the trash every day...and next year, that'll include the Eagles,” New York’s sanitation department tweeted.

Some wondered if the Empire State Building’s Twitter account was hacked. VERIFY looked into whether it’s normal for the Empire State Building to change their colors, even for New York City rivals.

THE QUESTION

Has the Empire State Building changed colors for non-New York football teams before?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the Empire State Building has changed colors for non-New York football teams before.

WHAT WE FOUND

Hours after the Empire State Building was lit for the Philadelphia Eagles, the building changed to red and white when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC title.

That hurt us more than it hurt you.



We’re now lit for the @chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship Win pic.twitter.com/t0tExEievk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 30, 2023

New York photographer Dan Martland also posted photos of each team’s colors. He told VERIFY he took the photos from across the Hudson River in New Jersey, so he wasn’t actually in the city to get a sense of the atmosphere around the building when the Eagles lights were shown.

“But judging from my followers' comments and seeing the backlash on Twitter… You can tell New Yorkers were not impressed,” Martland told VERIFY.

The Empire State Building has been lighting up the New York skyline since 1976. Since then, it’s been tradition to change the colors of the lights to recognize important occasions, holidays, and organizations throughout the year, the building’s website says. In 2012, the building had the lighting upgraded and now it can display more than 16 million colors.

These events include notable NFL wins. For example, after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50, the Empire State Building was a vibrant orange and blue.

Congratulations, @Broncos! Our tower lights are sparkling in blue, orange & white to honor their #SuperBowl50 win. pic.twitter.com/Cq2GzB9PdS — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) February 8, 2016