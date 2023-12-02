North Texas Congressman says debt ceiling must be raised, or North Texans face 'financial calamity'

Congressman Marc Veasey also touts President Biden’s State of the Union address.

TEXAS, USA — Congressman Marc Veasey will be traveling to Europe in a couple of weeks as a member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, where they’ll discuss the war in Ukraine and more funding to help the country continue to defend itself against Russia.

That debate over sending more money to defend Ukraine is also raging here in the United States as members of Congress grapple over whether to raise the debt ceiling in order to pay off interest on its debts. It’s also needed to finance federal programs Congress has already approved.

Defense spending – and a Ukrainian aid package – would be a substantial portion of the bill.

Veasey says there’s never been an issue raising the debt ceiling, and there shouldn’t be one now.

After all, the North Texas Democrat says lawmakers did it for President Trump, so they should do it for President Biden as well.

“At the end of the day, we have to raise it,” he said. “And if we don’t, the financial calamity that’s going to be caused in local Dallas and Fort Worth taxpayers’ retirement plans, their stock portfolios, their real estate holdings, if we have some sort of financial calamity or collapse because Republicans are trying to play this game with the debt ceiling, it’s going to be all on them.”

Veasey also said Democrats heard what they needed to hear from President Biden during his recent State of the Union address, including what the party says it’s delivered for the American people, from the bipartisan infrastructure deal to the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Democrat also says it’s clear President Biden is up for the job for another four years.