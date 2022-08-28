Democrat says some Republicans are complaining about Texas’ 'trigger law'

Congressman Marc Veasey thinks abortion and student loan forgiveness are winning issues for Democrats.

TEXAS, USA — Now that the state’s trigger law is in effect, which means performing an abortion is a felony punishable by up to life in prison, Congressman Marc Veasey says he’s even heard from Republicans voicing their displeasure.

“I have heard from Republican women that have told me that they’re done now, that it’s over with and that this was a step too far and that they’re going to vote Democrat this time,” the north Texas Democrat said on Inside Texas Politics. “They still don’t believe in, necessarily, all of our views on things. But they thought that this was a step too far. And they’re right.”

Even though the new law was recently triggered after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, abortion clinics across the state had already stopped performing the procedure after lawmakers passed the Heartbeat Act (SB 8) during the last legislative session.

And Congressman Veasey says he thinks it will be an issue that helps Democrats in November.

The Democrat also thinks President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is a winning issue for his party as well. Pell Grant Recipients can apply to have up to $20,000 in student debt canceled. Federal borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year can get up to $10,000 forgiven.

Congressman Veasey says he was a Pell Grant recipient in college and thinks forgiving this debt will help the country far into the future.

But as college grows more and more expensive, he also think lawmakers need to focus on making higher education more affordable.