Houston GOP power broker Steve Hotze leaves Gov. Greg Abbott message for Gov. Greg Abott to kill rioters

It is being reported that Steve Hotze contacted Gov. Abbott's chief of staff in early June, telling him order can only be restored with the killing of rioters.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Tribune reports that conservative power broker Steve Hotze left a message with Greg Abbott's chief of staff, Luis Saenz on how to restore order in Texas and to keep the rioters from taking over.

Hotze who is an opponent of same-sex marriage and a key figure in the 2015 defeat of Houston's nondiscrimination ordinance, called and left a message with the chief of staff stating that order can only be restored in Texas if the rioters are killed by the National Guard.

"I want you to give a message to the governor," Hotze told Abbott's chief of staff, Luis Saenz, in a voicemail. "I want to make sure that he has National Guard down here and they have the order to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-bitch people start rioting like they have in Dallas, start tearing down businesses — shoot to kill the son of a bitches. That’s the only way you restore order. Kill ‘em. Thank you."