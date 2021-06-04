$2,400 for 24 hours of true crime binge-watching

If you love watching and talking about true crime, you could make some easy cash.

True crime fanatics have a chance to make $2,400 in one day doing what they love -- binging nothing but true crime shows and blogging about them.

For the second year, MagellanTV is looking for candidates who "live for True Crime" and who are willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours and document it for the world. Last year, MagellanTV was offering $1,000. This year, it will pay up to $2,400 and give the winners a one-year subscription to the service if they complete the task.

The service boasts a "collection of over 3,000 of the world’s best documentary series and features."

The deadline to apply is May 5 at 5 p.m. EDT. Winners will be randomly selected if they meet the entry requirements and contacted within 10 business days. But MagellanTV says the winners must complete the assigned tasks to win the prizes. The fine print also reads, "Prizes are subject to availability and MagellanTV LLC reserves the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice."

Here is a list of the shows the winners will be watching.

“Great Bank Heists” 53 minutes

“Mistress Mercy” 87 minutes

“A Shallow Grave” 48 minutes

“A Monster Among Us” 48 minutes

“Crossbow Killer” 48 minutes

“Night Terror” 24 minutes

“Murder in Paradise” 46 minutes

“Jonestown Paradise Lost” 100 minutes

“The Family: Inside the Manson Cult” 91 minutes

“The Price of Honor” 109 minutes

“Crime Files with David Wilson” 180 minutes

“The Great Mint Swindle” 92 minutes

“Chain Gang Girls” 135 minutes

“Conversations with a Serial Killer” 127 minutes

“Psychopath: Redefining Rational” 50 minutes

“The Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind” 51 minutes

“Jack the Ripper: Tabloid Killer” 44 minutes

“Deadly Dates” 132 minutes