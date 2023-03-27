Child killed in Nashville school shooting is daughter of former Dallas pastor, church says

Hallie Scruggs, 9, was among the six who were shot and killed on Monday morning at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The daughter of a pastor who used to work at a North Texas church was killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville school.

Nine-year-old Hallie Scruggs was among the six who were shot and killed on Monday morning at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school.

The victims were identified as Hallie, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, all 8 or 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The suspected shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28.

Hallie is the daughter of Chad Scruggs, who is a pastor at Covenant Presbyterian in Nashville.

Scruggs spent almost six years as associate pastor at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas.

Hallie was the youngest of Chad and wife Jada's four children.

"They are so deeply connected to this [church] body," Mark Davis, senior pastor at Park Cities Presbyterian, told WFAA.

"Even now, members of our church are flying to Nashville to be with them. The impact they had here was enormous," Davis added.

Davis said Hallie visited Dallas a few weeks ago when Park Cities Presbyterian invited her father to return as a guest preacher.

The sanctuary was full, Davis said, as it always was when Scruggs preached.

"All four of their children had that radiance, we talk about the radiance of Christ, even at a young age," Davis said.

"They’re gifted children, they really are," he said. "But they're godly children."

Davis said he spent about 20 minutes on the phone with Scruggs on Monday, just hours after his daughter had been killed.

He called it a conversation between brothers.

"We really love each other," Davis said to WFAA.

He said he heard in Scrugg's voice a remarkable sense of despair and a deep sense of faith.

"I listened to him lament. I listened to him also say, we know she’s in the arms of Christ and we know he loves her more than we did," Davis said.

Covenant Presbyterian School has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, the Associated Press reported.

Police said the suspect had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and done surveillance before killing the three students and three adults.

Hale was killed by police responding to the scene and was believed to be a former student at the school.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not give a specific motive when asked by reporters during press conferences Monday but gave chilling examples of the shooter's prior planning for the targeted attack.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident," he said. "We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

Park Cities Presbyterian asked community members to join the church in a prayer for the Sanctuary for Covenant Presbyterian Church at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.