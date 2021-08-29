Ed Asner, versatile comedy and drama Emmy winner, dies at 91

Ed Asner showed how nimble he could be by successfully playing the gruff Lou Grant both in a comedy series and then in a drama.

Ed Asner, a seven-time Emmy-winning actor who was best known playing journalist Lou Grant first in a comedy series and again in a drama, has died. He was 91.

"We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully," Asner's family posted on his official Twitter account. "Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you."

Asner was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo.

His biggest and best-known TV role was as Lou Grant, and he showed his versatility by playing Grant two different ways.

In 1970, the world was introduced to Grant on the comedy "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Grant was the news director at fictional Minneapolis TV station WJM. Grant was seen in the show as tough, often angry and a borderline alcoholic. But he also could be gentle and misunderstood in his own way. Asner won four primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes for the role.

Grant and several other characters were fired in the storyline when "Mary Tyler Moore" ended in the spring of 1977.

From there, Grant's story continued in the drama series "Lou Grant," which lasted five seasons. Grant moved to Los Angeles to work as the city editor of the fictional Los Angeles Tribune. Many of the mannerisms that brought laughs in Grant's previous iteration were toned down for the drama as the show built episodes around social issues of the day. Asner won two more Emmys and two more Globes for the portrayal.