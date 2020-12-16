Midland Memorial Hospital provides further details on dispersing vaccines to staff and other healthcare workers

MMH is expecting hundreds of leftover vaccine doses after providing to all interested staff members

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital is expecting to get it's first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on December 17, just days after several Texas metroplexes received their first doses.

The hospital is expecting to receive 1,950 doses to accommodate all 1,900 of its employees.

Though with a few disqualifiers and the vaccine not being mandatory, there could end up being several hundred leftover doses.

Officials with the hospital like Val Sparks the hospital's infection perfectionist say in order for a staff member to receive they must be at least 18 years old, not pregnant, and not have had Covid-19 in the last 90 days.

Sparks says staff members across the hospital have been working with their leadership team to express their interest in the vaccines.

Sparks also says that any staff member who is at risk for contamination are welcome to the first round of vaccines.

As for the leftover doses, sparks says healthcare members across the community have been reached out to.

"We have reached out to the City of Midland EMS, the Midland County Jail, and other physicians that have privilege," said Sparks.

Also included are MISD nurses.

For those interested from those organizations, further prioritizing will take place.