YWLA, Midland Freshman on lockdown after shots fired in nearby neighborhood

The Midland Police Department is searching for a gunshot victim in the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has confirmed that Young Women's Leadership Academy and Midland Freshman High School have been put on a precautionary lockdown due to a Midland Police Department investigation in the area.

The district said parents at both campuses have been notified. The Carver Center has started dismissing students, but there are still some in the Right at School program on campus.

A reporter on scene said Midland Freshman has also started dismissing students.

An MPD spokesperson said the active investigation is for shots fired in a nearby area. No arrests have been made, but officers are searching for a gunshot victim in the area.