MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police have arrested a woman after she led them on a chase through the city and drove into a ditch while behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck.

After police made contact with the woman, she drove away in her U-Haul, beginning a chase that eventually came to a stop at a tree in a ditch near the Community National Bank location on Midland Drive near Andrews Hwy.

The woman was arrested without incident after the pursuit in which the Midland Police Department was assisted by the Midland County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety. Police believe she was high on methamphetamines.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.