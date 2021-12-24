The Winkler County News closes shop

"It is sad to see it go honestly. I don't know, it's going to be different and hard to get used to, I know that for sure."

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Winkler County News put out their last issue right before the holiday.

The publishers wrote in their latest issue, " It is with sadness that we say goodbye to the Winkler County Newspaper, but also with understanding that change cannot be fought, just put off for a short time."

The paper has been around for over 85 years and means a lot to the people in Winkler County, even to those who don't live there anymore.

"It's where people got their wedding announcements, it's where they covered all the school events. You know, you knew what the police department was doing, who they were arresting. They just covered everything," said Nancy Knight Ehllingher, Winkler County Resident.

Rebecca Taylor also kept up with the paper. "I do look forward to getting my paper every week, to see what's going on with everybody and now I won't be getting that."

All the newspapers have been digitized and are available at the Midland County Library, but that doesn't change the fact the people of Kermit and Winkler County will miss the paper.

"Everybody had the memory of how the newspaper affected them. I remember when they printed my picture when I was in the 5th grade play. It's memories like that, that the small town papers really connect with people," said Elligher.

Newspapers all over the country have struggled to stay afloat, competing with digital forms of news, not making enough ad revenue and loss of readership.

"It is sad to see it go honestly. I don't know, it's going to be different and hard to get used to, I know that for sure," said Taylor.