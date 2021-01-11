What to do with your pumpkins after Halloween

Before you throw your pumpkins out, think about reusing them. They can be composted, donated or eaten.

TEXAS, USA — With Halloween officially over, Halloween decorations are coming down and that includes those jack-o-lanterns. You may be tossing them in the trash, but before you do so think about reusing them if they aren't damaged or rotten.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, every year about 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills.

1. Eat. Pumpkins are a food the that can be made into many things from soups, to breads and pumpkin pie.'

2. Compost. Try adding them to your compost. They are full of water so they will breakdown and decompose fast.

3. Garden. If you don't have a compost, try burying it in your garden it will add nutrients to the soil and make your plants happy.

4. Donate. If you don't want to deal with your jack-o-lantern yourself, think about giving it to a local animal/wildlife shelter or community garden that may need it.