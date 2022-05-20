West Texas VA sends teams to Abilene to help during Mesquite Heat Fire

The VA has sent its mobile medical clinic and its emergency response team.

ABILENE, Texas — The West Texas VA Health Care System is working to provide help amid the Mesquite Heat Fire.

The VA has sent its mobile medical clinic and its emergency response team to Abilene.

Teams will be helping distribute water, hygiene supplies, socks and other goods as well as medical attention to the community impacted by evacuations.

“We are committed to not only our Veterans, but also the larger Abilene community,” said James Douglas, associate director of West Texas VA Health Care System in a press release. “We have the resources and manpower to do a great deal of good, and the VA’s fourth mission gives us that calling to help."