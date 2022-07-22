West Texans support people with rare medical conditions by selling lemonade

MIDLAND, Texas —
An organization that supports those fighting rare medical conditions with lemonade stands has made its way to West Texas.
Each year, “Write With Light” gives people across the country an opportunity to step up and help out by hosting the stands in their communities.
This year’s cause was chosen in honor of a young girl named Sunley, who was born with a rare form of Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome.
All profits will go to the Fontan Go Clinic at Texas Children’s Hospital.
There are four lemonade stands in the Midland-Odessa area, which will operate at different times on Friday and Saturday. If you are interested in finding those stands or hosting one of your own, click or tap here.