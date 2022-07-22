West Texans support people with rare medical conditions by selling lemonade

Nonprofit “Write With Light” provides an opportunity for people nationwide to help out by hosting lemonade stands in their communities.

MIDLAND, Texas — An organization that supports those fighting rare medical conditions with lemonade stands has made its way to West Texas.

Each year, “Write With Light” gives people across the country an opportunity to step up and help out by hosting the stands in their communities.

This year’s cause was chosen in honor of a young girl named Sunley , who was born with a rare form of Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome.

All profits will go to the Fontan Go Clinic at Texas Children’s Hospital .