Warming shelter in Odessa drives to pick up people in need

ODESSA, Texas — In the midst of historic cold temperatures, and in the middle of a pandemic West Texans are doing what they do best: Caring for their neighbors. In the past week there's been no lack of warming shelters opening their doors across the Basin. Pastors and the congregation at Hope Alive church are going the extra mile, literally.

"Mostly everyone here has a big truck because of where we live and he said we're willing to go pick someone up. We just don't want people to be alone and in the cold when there's a place with Hope Alive church open," Laurencil Montes, executive pastor said.



Once they pick people up, they drive them back to the church where they are providing warm plates of food and a warm shelter.



"We're just about giving hope to the hopeless and it's a perfect time where God has placed this church," Montes said.



Ready to help, "As long as we need to, as long as this has to go on," Montes said.



Their message of hope to the community, a reminder that we're all in this together.